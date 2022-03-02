Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average is $207.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.