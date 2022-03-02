Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.13. 3,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

