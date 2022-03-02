Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.
NYSE:VRTV traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.13. 3,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
About Veritiv (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
