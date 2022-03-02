Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.57.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

