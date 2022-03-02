Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Down 5.5%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.68. 32,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 857,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after buying an additional 609,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

