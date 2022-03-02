Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE VSCO traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.