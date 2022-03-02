Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.
NYSE VSCO traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.