Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 728.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.