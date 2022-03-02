Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74.

