Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

