Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12,000.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

