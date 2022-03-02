Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

EEMV stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

