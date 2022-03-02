Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of -134.72 and a beta of 3.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

