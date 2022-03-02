Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Position Lessened by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.57% of Vince worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

VNCE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,559. Vince Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

