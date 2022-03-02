Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
