Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $747.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (Get Rating)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

