Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. 13,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,244,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
