Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. 13,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,244,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after buying an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.