Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Sells $11,114.44 in Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,114.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,974. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

