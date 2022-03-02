Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

NYSE SPCE opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $24,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after acquiring an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

