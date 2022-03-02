Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

