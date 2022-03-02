Visa (NYSE:V) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.24 and a 200-day moving average of $219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.