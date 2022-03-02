Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 136000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
