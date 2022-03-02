Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDGL traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 386,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.33. Vivos has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

