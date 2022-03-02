Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.
Vocus Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCMMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vocus Group (VCMMF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.