Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 46.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.