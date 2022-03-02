Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.