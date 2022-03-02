Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 156,148 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.