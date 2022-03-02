Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.47. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

