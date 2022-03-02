Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

