Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.82 and its 200 day moving average is $261.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

