Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

