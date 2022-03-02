Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives 80.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 80.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 85 target price on the stock. DNB Markets lowered Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock.

Get Volvo Car alerts:

NASDAQ:VLVOF traded down 0.49 on Tuesday, hitting 6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 8.51. Volvo Car has a one year low of 6.86 and a one year high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.