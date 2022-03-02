Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Down to $20.39

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.39, but opened at $19.79. Vonage shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 116,753 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.
The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.24, a P/E/G ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
