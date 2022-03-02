Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

