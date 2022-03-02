Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,063,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 3.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

