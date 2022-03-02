Voya Investment Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 99,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASS opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $544.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

