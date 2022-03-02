Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $486.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

