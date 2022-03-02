Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

SCHN stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

