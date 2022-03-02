Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 306,880 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of REAL opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.14.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 139.73%. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

