Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. Vroom has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $444.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

