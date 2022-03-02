Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,673,268 shares of company stock valued at $930,741,599 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.