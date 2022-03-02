Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $59.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.
WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 67,579 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $3,001,183.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,296,883 shares of company stock worth $119,674,130 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $60.30.
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
