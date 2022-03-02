Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

WRTBY opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

