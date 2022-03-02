Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
WM opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $168.04.
In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,626 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.
Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.