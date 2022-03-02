Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

WM opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,525,000 after purchasing an additional 308,626 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

