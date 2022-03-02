Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.88.

WM stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82. Waste Management has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $84,113,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

