Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.