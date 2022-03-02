Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after acquiring an additional 503,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,197,000 after buying an additional 557,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.