Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $1.37 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,531,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,576,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

