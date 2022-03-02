Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 7,455 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

