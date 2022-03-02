Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce $484.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.85 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of WBS traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. 2,033,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after purchasing an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after buying an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.