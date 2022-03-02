Wedbush Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

