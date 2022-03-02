Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires Shares of 695,371 Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 695,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.69% of Tyra Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,814,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,228,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,289,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50. Tyra Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

