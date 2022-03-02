Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 267,500 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.30% of Absolute Software worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,945 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter worth $9,067,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 698,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

